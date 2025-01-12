20:00 Captains draw: Lucas and Raphinha against Gil Manzano In the captains’ draw, Lucas beat Raphinha, choosing the field for Real Madrid.

19:59 The players are already on the field! The King Abdullah Sports City is packed for this exciting duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. A spectacular mosaic on one side of the stadium highlights the shields of both teams.

19:59 The current contract between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Saudi Arabia ends in 2029 But Rafael Louzán has already started talks to extend it for an additional five years, with an eye on an agreement until 2034.

19:57 The opening ceremony of the Spanish Super Cup final begins Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City lights up with a spectacular show of lights, drones and fireworks. Meanwhile, the Real Madrid and Barcelona players are already waiting in the locker room tunnel, ready to take the field.

19:55 Substitutes Real Madrid: Lunin, Fran González, Lorenzo, Asensio, Aguado, Alaba, Fran García, Modric, Ceballos, Arda Güler, Brahim and Endrick. Barcelona: Iñaki Peña, Astralaga, Héctor Fort, Araújo, Eric García, Gerard Martín, De Jong, Fermín, Dani Olmo, Pau Víctor and Ferran Torres.

19:55 THERE ARE FIVE MINUTES LEFT FOR THE GAME TO START!

19:53 Barça revives the historic 0-4 win at the Bernabéu

19:52 Gavi, with Arabia in mind Since his injury at the end of October 2023, Gavi has been focused on his recovery, with his sights set on tonight’s big event in Arabia. The midfielder, fully recovered, is once again a starter in this important final.

19:50 Bellingham, with its iconic celebration, becomes the main face of the official match poster

19:49 The arrival of the referee team With Jesús Gil Manzano at the helm, the team in charge of delivering justice in this great match has already reached ‘kilometer zero’, ready for its work in the match.

19:49 Whistles to Dani Olmo at King Abdullah Sports City Several Barcelona players took to the pitch before the start of the match, including one of the most anticipated protagonists, Dani Olmo. When focused on by the stadium cameras, his appearance was greeted with a loud whistle. We will have to see how his performance develops during the match.

19:45 Lamine Yamal, on the way to his fifth Classic At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is preparing to play his fifth match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, this time in Saudi Arabia. The young Spanish winger has so far accumulated a modest record in these duels: one victory and three defeats, although his performance in the last 0-4 at the Bernabéu stood out when he scored his first goal against the eternal rival. If his participation takes place, El Clásico will become the most played match in his professional career, equaling the five matches he has played against Athletic Club. Other teams he has faced several times are Osasuna and Betis, both four times. Athletic, precisely, is one of the rivals with whom Lamine has been most effective, accumulating three goals and three victories in five duels. Granada is also on their list of favorites, with three goals in just two games, although both ended in a draw.

19:44 Everything ready in the Real Madrid locker room

19:40 Bellingham, the midfielder who shines in all facets Jude Bellingham showed against Mallorca why he is one of Real Madrid’s most complete players. The Englishman was not only key in attack, scoring 1-0 in the 63rd minute and standing out as the most accurate in finishing (three shots, all on goal), but he also led the generation of offensive play, with four chances created, the highest number on the team.

19:39 Brahim and Modric are Carlo Ancelotti’s triggers for the match in Jeddah Being two of the most used players by the Italian coach in all competitions. Arda Güler follows both closely as another alternative.

19:38 The Barcelona dressing room ready for the final at the King Abdullah Sports City

19:36 Gil Manzano, excited before directing his fourth classic

19:34 Real Madrid and Barcelona are already training on the pitch

19:33 The combined value of the Real Madrid and Barcelona squads exceeds 2,250 million euros

19:30 Araujo, between brilliance and uncertainty in just three Super Cups From being the “Anti-Vinicius” who stopped the Brazilian in the Super Cup final that marked the beginning of the so-called “New Era” of Barça, to finding himself in the limbo of his future at the club. In just three editions of the tournament, Ronald Araujo’s football life has taken an unexpected turn. The Uruguayan, who established himself as a full-back under the direction of Xavi Hernández, today faces a different panorama. Injuries have marked his recent career, and although he has assumed the captaincy, he does not find space in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven. Furthermore, negotiations for his renewal are stalled, after having rejected two proposals from Barcelona. Meanwhile, clubs like Juventus have shown interest in acquiring his services, adding more uncertainty to the future of a player who not long ago was a key piece in the culé scheme.

19:28 Madrid seeks to equal Barça’s titles in Jeddah

19:26 Lamine Yamal, the offensive weapon with defensive responsibilities An analysis of Barça’s mid-positions in their last match against Athletic reveals that Lamine Yamal was the most advanced player on the field, standing out as the spearhead of the Blaugrana attack. In El Clásico, the young winger will share the spotlight on the wing with the fast Vinicius and Mbappé, who will alternate between the side and the center of the Madrid attack. This duel will force Lamine to delay his position at various times to defensively support Jules Koundé and Pau Cubarsí, in charge of protecting the right sector of the culé defense. Furthermore, stopping the attacks by that gang will be a shared task. Marc Casadó will have a crucial role in the defensive balance, while Gavi, although further forward, will provide his usual intensity in recovering the ball.

19:24 Real Madrid on the way to King Abdullah Sports City! Through Real Madrid TV, the route of the Madrid expedition is followed towards the stadium where the grand final of the Spanish Super Cup will be played.

19:21 Lewandowski, looking to break his drought Despite having regained his sensations with a double against the modest Barbastro, Robert Lewandowski is going through an unusual streak: he has gone three consecutive games without scoring against First Division teams. The Polish striker scored in the 2-2 draw against Betis at the Villamarín, but failed to find the net in the last matches against Leganés (0-1), Atlético de Madrid (1-2) and Athletic Club in the Super Cup (0-2). However, its effectiveness remains indisputable. With 16 goals, he leads the table of top scorers in LaLiga, followed by Raphinha (11), Budimir (10) and Mbappé (10). Furthermore, his average in all competitions is impressive: 25 goals in 26 games, with an average of 0.96 goals per game

19:15 Mbappé compared to Flick’s impeccable tactics The last Clásico, with a resounding 0-4 at the Bernabéu, marked a before and after in the project led by Hansi Flick at Barcelona. That match stood out for Barça’s dominance in possession and its precision in attack, but also for an offside trap executed to perfection by the Barça defense, leaving Real Madrid trapped on repeated occasions. Kylian Mbappé was the big loser of this strategy, falling in an offside position up to eight times, with several goals disallowed due to offside. In total, the white team accumulated more than a dozen ‘offsides’, revealing their difficulty in adapting to the German coach’s tactics.

19:10 Pedri, Barça’s driving force in the grand final The Canarian talent will be key to dictating the pace of the match. Already in the semifinals against Athletic Club, Pedri shone as the most participatory player, adding 80 interventions in the game. The midfielder completed 59 passes with an accuracy of 88.1%. In the final third of the field, he attempted 14 passes, achieving 64.3% effectiveness. Everything indicates that a large part of Barcelona’s attack will depend on their vision and creativity.

19:06 Confirmed Barcelona lineup

19:00 The Barça dressing room, prepared for the grand final

18:58 Real Madrid already has its confirmed lineup Real Madrid have announced their starting eleven for the match: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé.