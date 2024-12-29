End of the second quarter. Rest
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] clap fails
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck
Joel Parra [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sergio Llull.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.
Joel Parra [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Mario Hezonja
Jan Vesely [Barça] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Joel Parra
Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde
Kevin Punter [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Time-out
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Sergio Llull
Joel Parra [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
2nd personal foul by Jabari Parker [Barça] on Gabriel Deck when he pitched for two.
Jabari Parker’s triple [Barça] with assistance from Jan Vesely
Joel Parra [Barça] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Joel Parra.
Joel Parra’s first personal foul [Barça] about Sergio Llull
Jabari Parker [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares
Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Tomas Satoransky
Gabriel Deck Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja
Tomas Satoransky’s triple [Barça] after a counterattack, with assistance from Darío Brizuela
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] He misses the basket due to a block by Jabari Parker
Darío Brizuela’s first personal foul [Barça] About Gabriel Deck
Joel Parra [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Alberto Abalde’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Willy Hernangomez
Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid]
Justin Anderson’s first personal foul [Barça] about Edy Tavares
Jabari Parker Basket [Barça]
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.
Offensive rebound by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] after missing his shot to the basket
Dario Brizuela Tray [Barça] after a counterattack
Jabari Parker [Barça] cuts the pass to Sergio Llull
Time-out
Jabari Parker [Barça] he manages to score after palming his shot to the basket
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.
Jabari Parker [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.
Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.
Basket by Tomas Satoransky [Barça]
First personal foul by Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] about Tomas Satoransky
Willy Hernandez [Barça] steals the ball from Andrés Feliz
Change. Dzanan Musa leaves [Real Madrid] and Dzanan Musa enters
Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] The basket misses due to a block by Willy Hernangomez
Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Willy Hernangomez.
Dario Brizuela [Barça] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Willy Hernangomez.
Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Chimezie Metu
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Andrés Feliz
Justin Anderson [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.
Start of the second quarter
End of the first quarter
Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid]
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja
Chimezie Metu [Barça] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Mario Hezonja
Chimezie Metu [Barça] makes the first free throw
1st personal foul by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] on Chimezie Metu when he pitched for two.
First personal foul by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] about Juan Núñez
Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Juan Núñez.
Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]
Time-out
Triple by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares
Possession time out
2nd personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] on Willy Hernangomez in the fight for a defensive rebound.
Chimezie Metu [Barça] miss the triple
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball goes out.
Juan Nunez [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Willy Hernangomez
Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.
Willy Hernangomez basket [Barça] with assistance from Kevin Punter
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.
Jabari Parker’s first personal foul [Barça] about Dzanan Musa
Jan Vesely [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.
Kevin Punter’s triple [Barça] with assistance from Jan Vesely
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, rebound on defense by Jabari Parker
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw
2nd personal foul by Álex Abrines [Barça] on Gabriel Deck when he pitched for two.
Jan Vesely [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Kevin Punter
Xavier Rathan-Mayes basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jabari Parker
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.
Jan Vesely’s Basket [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky
Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Alex Abrines [Barça] miss the triple. The ball goes out.
Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket fails
First personal foul by Álex Abrines [Barça] about Dzanan Musa
1st personal foul in attack by Kevin Punter [Barça] about Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Álex Abrines.
Jan Vesely’s Basket [Barça] with assistance from Jabari Parker
Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.
Triple by Álex Abrines [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa
The referee whistles for Kevin Punter’s steps [Barça]
Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely.
Start of the match
#Real #Madrid #Barcelona #live #Matchday #Endesa #League
Leave a Reply