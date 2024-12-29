36 – 31

End of the second quarter. Rest

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] clap fails

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The offensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck

Joel Parra [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Sergio Llull.

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.

Joel Parra [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Mario Hezonja

Jan Vesely [Barça] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Joel Parra

Mate by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde

Kevin Punter [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

Time-out

Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Sergio Llull

Joel Parra [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Gabriel Deck.

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the second free throw

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

2nd personal foul by Jabari Parker [Barça] on Gabriel Deck when he pitched for two.

Jabari Parker’s triple [Barça] with assistance from Jan Vesely

Joel Parra [Barça] the pump fails. The offensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Joel Parra.

Joel Parra’s first personal foul [Barça] about Sergio Llull

Jabari Parker [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares

Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] commits his second personal foul on Tomas Satoransky

Gabriel Deck Basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Mario Hezonja

Tomas Satoransky’s triple [Barça] after a counterattack, with assistance from Darío Brizuela

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] He misses the basket due to a block by Jabari Parker

Darío Brizuela’s first personal foul [Barça] About Gabriel Deck

Joel Parra [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

Alberto Abalde’s first personal foul [Real Madrid] about Willy Hernangomez

Triple by Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid]

Justin Anderson’s first personal foul [Barça] about Edy Tavares

Jabari Parker Basket [Barça]

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.

Offensive rebound by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] after missing his shot to the basket

Dario Brizuela Tray [Barça] after a counterattack

Jabari Parker [Barça] cuts the pass to Sergio Llull

Time-out

Jabari Parker [Barça] he manages to score after palming his shot to the basket

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.

Jabari Parker [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.

Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.

Basket by Tomas Satoransky [Barça]

First personal foul by Sergio Llull [Real Madrid] about Tomas Satoransky

Willy Hernandez [Barça] steals the ball from Andrés Feliz

Change. Dzanan Musa leaves [Real Madrid] and Dzanan Musa enters

Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] The basket misses due to a block by Willy Hernangomez

Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Willy Hernangomez.

Dario Brizuela [Barça] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Serge Ibaka.

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Willy Hernangomez.

Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Chimezie Metu

Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid] with assistance from Andrés Feliz

Justin Anderson [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja.

Start of the second quarter

End of the first quarter

Triple by Mario Hezonja [Real Madrid]

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Mario Hezonja

Chimezie Metu [Barça] 2nd free throw misses, rebound in defense by Mario Hezonja

Chimezie Metu [Barça] makes the first free throw

1st personal foul by Serge Ibaka [Real Madrid] on Chimezie Metu when he pitched for two.

First personal foul by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] about Juan Núñez

Happy Andrew [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Juan Núñez.

Chimezie Metu Basket [Barça]

Time-out

Triple by Andrés Feliz [Real Madrid] with assistance from Edy Tavares

Possession time out

2nd personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] on Willy Hernangomez in the fight for a defensive rebound.

Chimezie Metu [Barça] miss the triple

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The ball goes out.

Juan Nunez [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

First personal foul by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] about Willy Hernangomez

Dzanan Musa Bomb [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jabari Parker

Jabari Parker [Barça] The basket misses due to a block by Edy Tavares

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.

Willy Hernangomez basket [Barça] with assistance from Kevin Punter

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.

Jabari Parker’s first personal foul [Barça] about Dzanan Musa

Jan Vesely [Barça] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Dzanan Musa.

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the pump fails. The defensive rebound goes to Justin Anderson.

Kevin Punter’s triple [Barça] with assistance from Jan Vesely

Tomas Satoransky [Barça] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] 2nd free throw misses, rebound on defense by Jabari Parker

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] makes the first free throw

2nd personal foul by Álex Abrines [Barça] on Gabriel Deck when he pitched for two.

Jan Vesely [Barça] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Facundo Campazzo.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ first personal foul [Real Madrid] About Kevin Punter

Xavier Rathan-Mayes basket [Real Madrid] after a counterattack

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Jabari Parker

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Jabari Parker.

Jan Vesely’s Basket [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky

Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

Alex Abrines [Barça] miss the triple. The ball goes out.

Edy Tavares basket [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the basket fails

First personal foul by Álex Abrines [Barça] about Dzanan Musa

1st personal foul in attack by Kevin Punter [Barça] about Xavier Rathan-Mayes

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Álex Abrines.

Jan Vesely’s Basket [Barça] with assistance from Jabari Parker

Xavier Rathan-Mayes [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Tomas Satoransky.

Triple by Álex Abrines [Barça] with assistance from Tomas Satoransky

Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Dzanan Musa

The referee whistles for Kevin Punter’s steps [Barça]

Gabriel Deck [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Jan Vesely.

Start of the match