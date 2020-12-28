In the strictly sports field, Real Madrid and Barcelona arrive with opposite dynamics. Pablo Laso’s team comes from overwhelming Alba Berlin (91-62) in the Euroleague and with a spotless locker in the domestic league: 14 wins in 14 games. For their part, Barcelona, ​​after chaining two defeats in the Euroleague, has lost the lead in the competition in which it felt strongest. In the ACB league, which concerns us today, the Barça team occupies the third position and, with one more game, they are two victories behind the whites. Today’s meeting, which tends to go far beyond the mathematical, may be crucial for the future of the next few weeks.