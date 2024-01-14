PreviousDirect

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona meet again in the Super Cup final, as they did in the previous season. On that occasion, the Blaugrana beat the whites 3-1, which marked Xavi Hernández's first title as Barça coach. After that match, the Blaugrana got the necessary momentum that would later lead them to win the league title, something that Xavi's team will try to replicate. On the other hand, Real Madrid will seek revenge, in a match where the first title of the year will be in dispute.

0 Andriy Lunin, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo 0 Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, A. Christensen, Gündogan, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Ferrán Torres, Pedri and Lewandowski Goals Referee Juan Martínez Munuera

Ancelotti reveals that Lunin will also play in the Cup against Atlético The debate in the Madrid goal is served Kepa played in the Super Cup semi-final against Atlético and now it is Lunin who will play in the final. Therefore, there is a debate in the Madrid goal that Carlo Ancelotti has not quite closed while the starting goalkeeper, Courtois, recovers from his serious injury. Martínez Munuera, the referee of the Super Cup final The first classic of 2024 Ferran continues to lead Barcelona Brahim, for now, will be on the Madrid bench, with Kroos replacing Modric Pedri, new in the Barcelona eleven Barcelona lineup: Iñaki Peña; Araujo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Pedri; Ferran and Lewandowski. Lunin, Madrid's starting goalkeeper Madrid lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo and Vinicius. Madrid-Barcelona, ​​the first classic of 2024 in the Super Cup final Good afternoon and welcome to this live stream of the Spanish Super Cup final being played in Saudi Arabia. The final of last year is repeated. Then Barcelona won. Now, Madrid, in better shape, is the favorite. But it is a classic and the prognosis is uncertain.

