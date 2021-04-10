Real Madrid and Barcelona face today, Saturday, April 11, in a new match by Date 30 of The Santander League of Spain, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano auxiliary stadium.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Jesús Gil Manzano, the meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played from 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on ESPN (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on ESPN Play and Cablevisión Flow.

Real Madrid has just defeated Liverpool, for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Photo: AFP.

Possible formations

The 11 of Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius. DT: Zinedine Zidane.

The 11 of Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Messi and Griezmann. DT: Ronald Koeman.

Fixture, results and standings

