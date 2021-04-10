TOMÁS RONCERO AND THE BARCELONA NERVES

Eight hours before the game, Tomás Roncero, editor-in-chief of Diario AS, gives his impression for this party. He sees the culés with nerves and focuses on Piqué.

“Barça is nervous and Piqué, desperate. If, having a Cup final next week, they infiltrate and everything to get there as it may. I am hallucinating. For me, it may come if last year’s goal is repeated when Vinicius threw and he helped for the ball to come in. It seems to me a good alliance for tonight. That shows what Madrid generates, Barcelona and Piqué without Madrid are nobody. I am calm and convinced. There are only eight hours left and this Clásico is taking a color whiter and whiter. Come on! “