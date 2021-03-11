Own Ricardo Gonzalez, also analyzes the current moment of the Barça team: “After the Cup final, in which Barça’s victory was incontestable, we talked about a team of enormous talent and in physical fullness against a rival that has marked an era, but who is aging and is still polishing his spare parts and others, he will have to sign them in the summer. With the numbers in hand, the Barça players are closer to the zenith of their careers than those of Madrid, with exceptional exceptions, such as that of Tavares and, in a second place, Deck, both at the best moment of their career in the Euroleague “, he relates.