The Madrid arrives depleted, without Randolph, with Laprovittola after passing the coronavirus, with Garuba between cottons, with Llull after a three-week break and with Rudy (back) and Tavares (ankle) who finished the semifinal touched. The Barça rested on his laurels in the start against him Unicaja and in the final stretch in front of Baskonia, but in the rest of the time he has been far superior with a fabulous quintet (Calathes, Higgins, Hanga or Abrines, Mirotic Y Davies) and a bench at the height (Kuric, Oriola…). It is the tournament of Higgins, he looks like his prime in the CSKA (18.5 points)