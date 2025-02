Real Madrid and Barça will play this Thursday (20.45h) at the Movistar Arena in the capital (20.45 hours) the classic room of the season, the second in the regular phase of the Euroleague 2024-2025 and very important for both of them in order to improve their options to be able to reach the ‘Top 6’ and placate their bad times.

Placeholder Fam Module Real Madrid – Barça de Euroleague, live: result and last hour of day 27