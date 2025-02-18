02/18/2025



Updated at 4:09 p.m.





Real Madrid and Barcelona will see faces in one of the Queen’s Cup semifinalswhile Granada and Atlético de Madrid will star in the other, according to the draw held on Tuesday in the city of Las Rozas (Madrid).

The penultimate round of the Copera competition will already be double game, with the comings scheduled for the week of March 4-5-6 and the turns for the following week, on the 11-12-13. The final is scheduled for the month of June.

In this way, the Blaugrana team, current champion, will cross again with the Madrid player, who has not yet been able to win To his rival after 15 games, the two of this season, resulted in win for the team that trains Pere Romeu, 0-4 in the F and 5-0 League in the final of the Super Cup last January.

Favoritism will be for the Blaugrana team that, in addition, will have the advantage of having the meeting back to his hobby, in what will be the second time they both look at a double game qualifier after doing so in the 2021-2022 season of the Champions League. Then, they crossed in a historic quarterfinals, with Barça Global Victory 8-3 after winning with certain trouble the first leg in the Alfredo Di Stéfano by 1-3 and the return at the Camp Nou, with a world record of assistance, 5-2.









In the Cup, meanwhile, the faces were not seen since that same campaign, although then with the semifinals playing in a ‘final to four’ format in Santo Domingo de Alcorcón. The Blaugrana team clarified clearly (4-0) and then proclaimed champion against Sporting de Huelva (6-1).

«Well, a very difficult opponent, but in football you can go from everything. We face it with the greatest illusion and we will see what happens, because everything can happen in green, ”said Real Madrid’s front Round albaone of the ‘innocent hands’ of the draw.

For its part, the other ‘innocent hand’, the Barcelona midfielder Vicky López He acknowledged that this game “is always beautiful to play.” “We are happy to have the return at home with our hobby and we hope it is an equally beautiful game that until now,” he said.

The other semifinal is apparently much more even among the Atlético de Madridtwice champion of the Queen’s Cup, and the Grenadeone of the revelations of this season in the F and present for the first time in the semifinals.

The rojiblanco team will try to take advantage of having the crash back in its sports city of Alcalá de Henares to end the cupo dream of a rival with which he tied without goals on Nazari soil a few weeks ago in the domestic championship. The Andalusian team marches seventh classified only four points from Madrid, somewhat irregular this campaign, and that won the previous crossing in the Cup, in the 22-23 campaign, where, to the single match, 0-3 won 0-3 in rooms in rooms and later lifted the title.

«We knew that any team that touched us was going to be difficult and that we were going to give much respect to any of the three. I think it will be a fairly beautiful tie and we face it with the greatest illusions, we hope it is a good game, ”said Granada’s goalkeeper Andrea Romero.

The Atlético de Madrid midfielder Fiamma Benítez confessed that they were “very happy” for having the return at home. “Granada is a team that is doing things very well, we are seeing it during the season, so it will be a very beautiful and very hard tie,” he said.