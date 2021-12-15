As expected, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic, the three major clubs opposed to LaLiga’s agreement with the CVC investment fund, have fulfilled their promise and denounced the agreement sponsored by the League in court with 37 votes in favor, four against, since Ibiza also opposed, and the abstention of Real Oviedo, understanding that it is contrary to the Sports Law.

The agreement, which will finally distribute 1,994 million euros in exchange for taking control of a part of the audiovisual business from the clubs from the clubs for 50 years, comes into play after these legal actions. According to the plaintiffs in a statement, “it is an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and that flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of State sports law and the La Liga statutes.” .

Therefore, it will be the justice that has to decide whether this agreement complies with current legislation. Otherwise, the club management team led by Javier Tebas will have to reverse the commitment to CVC, while the alternative proposed by these three clubs remains on the table.

Before the approval of the project, the only three professional clubs that are not societies, together with Osasuna, had already announced that they would go to court. They did so just after the Higher Sports Council communicated that it was not going to interfere with its approval because it understood that it lacks powers in a private matter. This is not an obstacle for the Government to appeal later if it understands that the development of the agreement harms them when it comes to distributing the money that emanates from the audiovisual rights of professional football for grassroots sport.

Long battle



The battle, which began last August with the presentation of the agreement with CVC, is continuing. In addition, this announcement comes to deny the possible last minute connection of Barcelona to the project. The Spanish Football Federation has also shown its opposition to the agreement on the same issue because it understands that its income destined for grassroots football is also mortgaged.

Before the imminent approval of the agreement that allows the majority to undertake reforms in their infrastructures, in many cases already obsolete, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic presented the ‘Sustainable Project’, which would increase the 24,000 million euros in which the agreement was valued with CVC and with terms in his opinion much more favorable. This did not convince the rest of the clubs, who voted on a document that is now judicialized and remains in the hands of the judges. No surprise.