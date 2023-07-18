Real Madrid made its annual economic summary official, and profits of 11.8 million euros were announced and the first year of improvement since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. They are not stratospheric numbers, but the accounts are beginning to add up in the white entity to close the most ambitious transfer market in recent years.
The surprise of the transfer market was given by Kylian Mbappé when he warned PSG that he would not activate his clause that renews his contract beyond 2024, and adding this to the forceful attitude that Real Madrid has shown during these weeks when dealing with transfers Everything indicates that Mbappé will be the icing on the white cake this summer.
At the moment all the parties involved have been cautious, but what is clear is that if Mbappé does not continue at PSG after this season, the club is not willing to let him go for free. Although he has one year left on his contract, his output is expected to be around 200 million euros, something that Real Madrid is not concerned about because it seems they have enough saved.
The white team’s treasury at June 30 was 128.2 million euros, an amount to which must be added various lines of credit without providing that they could report to Madrid, in total, up to 265 million euros to meet any payment that do missing. With this it is clear that if Kylian Mbappé leaves this summer there will be money to sign him: there are 393 million, between the treasury and the credit lines, available to Madrid. Almost 400 million euros to finance a transfer that has taken too long for the Madrid fans.
The preliminary report presented by the club portrays a Real Madrid in solid financial health, which has widely surpassed the barrier of 800 million in revenue for the first time and which is facing even better financial times with the completion of the works on the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, since it is expected that from January 2024 the income from the new stadium will increase progressively.
