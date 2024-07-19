Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid are still playing the role of “observer” interested in the future of Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies (23 years old), a Bayern Munich player, while the player is still considering his options, regarding the offers presented to him.

Davies had announced that he would focus on the issue of discussing his future after the end of the Copa America, but more than a week after his country’s exit from the tournament, no decision has been made yet, and there is no indication on the near horizon that he will determine his final position.

Bayern’s management is still fully convinced that Davies will end up signing a new contract, but the player’s salary remains a problem, as the Bavarians offered Davies 13 million euros as an annual salary, while the player’s agent asked for 20 million euros annually, although some German press sources indicated that the two parties may reach a compromise, with the possibility of Davies getting 16 million euros annually.

Marca reported that while Real Madrid are seeking to renew the contract of their French left-back Ferland Mendy, Bayern and Davies will likely not make any final decision before the end of July. If they do not reach an agreement, Bayern is expected to put the player up for sale in the transfer market this summer. Here comes Real Madrid’s role in trying to negotiate the payment of 35 or 35 million euros that it had initially set in order to obtain Davies’ services, although Bayern is insisting on obtaining 50 million euros in exchange for selling him if it fails to renew him.

Marca said that Real Madrid is still standing on the “sideline” waiting to know Davies’ final decision, and whether he will renew his contract with the Bavarian giant, or will remain committed to leaving, and this situation gives “Los Blancos” an advantage when negotiating, according to the newspaper.

For its part, the German newspaper Bild reported that the possibility of an agreement between the club and the player is possible, as there are attempts to bring their points of view closer together, so that the player will receive an annual salary of 16 million euros instead of 13 million euros.

Davies’ contract expires in the “summer of 2025”, and if his contract is not renewed and he continues with the team, he will have the right to leave “for free” next season, and this is the scenario that Real Madrid hopes will happen.

Alphonso Davies, born on November 2, 2000, joined Bayern from Vancouver, Canada, in 2019, and has played 195 matches with the team so far, scoring 11 goals and making 31 assists.