Minute of silence in tribute to Manolo Santana. Photo:

SERGIO PEREZ

REUTERS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Formation of the Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid teams. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Real Madrid team. Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Atlético de Madrid team. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Vinicius Junior with the LaLiga Santander MVP trophy for the month of November. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Rodrigo de Paul and Toni Kroos. Photo:

OSCAR DEL POZO

AFP Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Marcos Llorente and Vinicius Junior. Photo:

JAVIER SORIANO

AFP Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema scores the first goal. Photo:

SERGIO PEREZ

REUTERS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema celebrates the first goal. Photo:

JAVIER SORIANO

AFP Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema scores the first goal. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema scores the first goal. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema scores the first goal. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema scores the first goal. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema celebrates the first goal. Photo:

Denis doyle

Getty Images Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema celebrates the first goal with Luka Modric. Photo:

JAVIER BARBANCHO

REUTERS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



1-0. Karim Benzema celebrates the first goal. Photo:

Denis doyle

Getty Images Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Referee Mateu Lahoz and Vinicius Junior. Photo:

JAVIER BARBANCHO

REUTERS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Thibaut Courtois. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Vinicius Junior, Felipe and Jan Oblak. Photo:

JAVIER SORIANO

AFP Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Karim Benzema. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

DAILY AS Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET



Mario Hermoso and Marco Asensio. Photo:

Denis doyle

Getty Images Updated to



December 12, 2021

at 22:19 CET

