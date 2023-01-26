Morata has advanced to Atlético de Madrid against Real Madrid in the quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey. Vinicius had the best chance for the Whites when he received a cross from Benzema, but the Brazilian stopped to control the ball and gave Reinildo time to steal the ball from him. Both teams are making use of their speed, those of Ancelotti on the counterattack and the rojiblancos in their transitions. The tie, which is played in a single match, comes with controversy after the appearance of a mannequin hanging during the early hours of the morning on a bridge in Madrid with Vinicius’s shirt and the message “Madrid hates Real”.

Keep reading

#Real #Madrid #Atlético #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey #live #Morata #overtakes #rojiblancos #white #team