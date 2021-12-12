PreviousDirect

Real Madrid host Atlético tonight at 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for the match of the seventeenth day of the Santander League. Ancelotti’s team, first in the tournament standings with 39 points, face the Madrid derby with the confidence and comfort of having won the last nine games they have played. On the other hand, Simeone’s men, fourth with 29 points, lost their last match of the competition against Mallorca (1-2). However, they made up for that fall with a win against Porto (1-3) in the Champions League. Both teams have their key players, Benzema and Luis Suárez, after both recovering from their injuries. The French is a starter in the whites, and in the rojiblancos the Uruguayan is a substitute.

one Courtois, Alaba, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Benzema 0 Oblak, Felipe Monteiro, Kondogbia, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente, Carrasco, Koke, De Paul, Correa, Matheus Cunha and Griezmann Goals 1-0 min. 15: Benzema. Referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz Yellow cards Felipe Monteiro (min. 35) and Ferland Mendy (min. 45)

New posts Minute of silence at the Santiago Bernabéu by Manolo Santana. Madrid, very solid, wins at halftime fairly with Benzema’s 13th goal in the League. BREAK. MADRID, 1-ATLÉTICO, 0. Yellow for Mendy. The game is coming to rest. Atlético does not get spaces to hurt Madrid, which defends itself without problems. Minute 40. Madrid, 1-Atlético, 0. Oblak has saved the Brazilian’s touch in the area. Minute 39 and Madrid continues to win 1-0. NOW HAS IT BY VINICIUS. Yellow to Felipe. First of the game and totally naive and deserved. PARADO DE COURTOIS SHOT FROM GRIEZMANN. Dangerous foul in favor of Atlético. From Modric on Cunha. Atlético lacks a point of depth when attacking. Madrid defends itself well. Minute 30. Madrid, 1-Atlético, 0. Madrid dominate and Atlético tries, but has no arrival. A nice duel on the right wing. The joy of Madrid: See full direct

