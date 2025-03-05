Important step of Real Madrid to approach the quarterfinals From the Champions League: the whites took the victory in a very equal round of the round of 16 thanks to a genius of Brahim Díaz, who dicked the balance after Julián Álvarez returned the tables to the scoreboard with a goal that responded to Rodrygo’s. The Atleti, yes, It comes out alive from Bernabéu And he already waits on the return in the Metropolitan, which will issue a sentence next Wednesday.

The chess board perfectly placed by the technicians provided for a start of few and measured blows. It was not so, Simeone failed the left tower. Javi Galán was surprised by A Valverde pass that Rodrygo captured to drive perpendicular to the area and rive the play with a whiplash to the bottom of the network.

The goal showed the key to the whites, Take advantage of the gap for the bandsand by his Rodrygo insisted a minute later in an action in which he would end up on the ground. He asked for a penalty for gallant agriculture. There was nothing.

The rojiblancos sought to recover from possession. Reorganized ranks behind cancel Mbappé and did not take false steps forward. Thus, only Vinícius found a hole for his band with a large boarding school that resolved with a shot cleared by Giménez’s heel.

The merengue team would not have such a clear in the entire first half. And is that Visitors squeezed every hole that Madrid left in high pressure.

Julián launched the first incursion and Valverde, omnipresent, cut the pass to linen. In the corner it would have the opportunity Guiliano, but The ball rained after a bad clearance of Rüdiger finished badly.

The distribution of possession denoted that it was A game at 180 minutes. Yes indeed, Clear occasions had an athletic content in his arrivals for the ‘8’ of Real Madrid.

A center of Rodrygo to the area that Rüdiger did not reach, and that stopped Oblak, was the Last accorary of meringues before tie.

Atlético did not get into the white area, it was not necessary either. Julian made a broken to Camavinga on the left wingit was placed in the vertex and a cross ball was invented with a thread that bounced in the crossbar before sneaking into the Courtois goal.





The Cholo men dominated until the breakmuch more solid after tracing the initial goal, as in a start of the second part in which they jumped to the grass thrown for the second.

Paul lamented after bad control in the center of the area, the error broke down his options to embocate the second and His team paid him expensive. It was just in the later play when Brahim Díaz planted on the side of the area after a great triangulation with vinícius and Mendy, He knotted Giménez’s legs with a great break in a tile and found the only loophole to place a rasa ball at the base of the post.

Again, the mattress picture was not amilated, much less Griezmann cross shot repelled by Courtois With the fingertips.

Modric’s entrance gave another air to Madridmuch more offensive than an athletic who saw Griezmann march to give entry to Le Normand. Simeone reinforced behind, but at the same time gave entrance to Correa and Sorloth to try to hunt an opportunity in the final stretch.

Respect prevailed to the discount, when Madrid forgave in the last one with a death pass something slow by Mbappé. Vinícius’s stabbing shot caught Giménez and there was no more in the first leg of a tie with everything to decide in the Metropolitan.