Atlético tries to react in the second half. Brahim Díaz ahead of the locals in the derby. The midfielder found himself with a loose ball inside the area and beat Oblak from point-blank range. Real Madrid faces Atlético de Madrid this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. It is the third time that both teams have met in less than a month and the fourth all season. The first time they met, in LaLiga, the rojiblancos beat the whites in the Metropolitano. Then, Madrid beat Atleti in the semifinals of the Super Cup and finally, a couple of weeks ago, the colchoneros beat the merengues again, now in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid arrives wanting revenge, although with significant losses in defense against which Ancelotti's team will have to fight. On the other hand, Simeone recovers Álvaro Morata for the match.

Keep reading

#Real #Madrid #Atlético #Madrid #live #Atleti #react