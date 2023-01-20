Nor will there be a classic in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, but there will be an explosive derby at the Santiago Bernabéu, between Real Madrid and Atlético, who next week (between Tuesday and Thursday) will play the pass against each other to the semifinals of the KO tournament. Champions of 29 Cup titles (19 for the whites and 10 for the mattresses), although Madrid have not won this competition since 2014 and Atlético since 2013, the eternal rivals from the capital will play the last tie in a single match, since the semifinals will They will be played back and forth.

Real Madrid-Atlético was the bombshell of the quarterfinal draw held this Friday at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, but the hype led to three other high-voltage clashes: Barcelona-Real Sociedad, Valencia-Athletic and Osasuna-Sevilla. The Navarrese team, which five years later will play a tie in their field again, is the only one that has never won the Cup, but it appears in the quarterfinals after having dismissed the current champion, Betis, on penalties at the Benito Villamarín.

Luck smiled this Friday on Real Madrid, Barça, Valencia and Osasuna, since all those classified for the quarterfinals wanted to play this tie on their respective grounds. The Bernabéu, the Camp Nou, Mestalla and El Sadar will host the meetings prior to the semifinals, after the four hosts passed the previous qualifiers at home. Two of the other four survivors also played away from home in the round of 16: Atlético, at the Ciutat de València; and Sevilla, in Mendizorroza. La Real and Athletic, however, surpassed their crosses in their stadiums, against Espanyol and Mallorca, respectively.

The stellar duel will be the one that will face the current European and League champion with an Atlético that this year only has to hold on to the Cup to save its bad season. Diego Pablo Simeone’s team eliminated Carlo Ancelotti’s the last time the whites and rojiblancos met in the Cup (in the 2014-2015 campaign, in the round of 16, in a double leg), but Atlético has lost eight to Madrid of the last eleven cup qualifiers.

Doubtfully



After their epic comeback at La Cerámica in the round of 16 (2-3, after going to rest with a 0-2 loss), the fact of playing the pass to the semifinals in front of their fans reinforces the role of favorite for Real Madrid, who lost precisely at the Bernabéu against Atlético in the final of 2013. Despite not going through a good moment and being unpredictable, a decade later Madrid has the possibility of taking revenge in the quarterfinals and reaching the semifinals three years later. Atlético, however, has not reached the cup semifinals since 2017 and, although it continues to improve, it is still not a reliable team and is accusing the lack of goals.

“The support of the public will be very important. It will be a very nice game for the fans, very even, “predicted Emilio Butragueño in reference to the derby in the capital.” “They are very competitive and when they play against us their level of motivation is very high,” said Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations regarding Atlético.

While Madrid and Atlético continue with doubts, two of the fittest teams, Barça and Real Sociedad, will face an a priori clash clearly favorable to the Barça team at the Camp Nou, which the San Sebastian team is quite good at . Three years later, Barcelona will once again play a tie at its stadium, and this time it will do so against a rival in the Champions League zone that won the Cup in 2020, before Barcelona won its 31st title in this competition.

The rooms:



-Real Madrid-Atletico.

-Osasuna-Seville.

-Valencia-Athletic.

-Barcelona-Royal Society.