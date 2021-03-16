Real Madrid plays a great final against Atalanta. The whites won by the hair in Italy thanks to an early and somewhat late expulsion from Mendy that allows them to calmly face the return with the return of defensive champion Sergio Ramos. The locals have recovered troops in recent days and face Italians thirsty for revenge after missing a good opportunity in the first leg. A game with a lot of ball control is expected from Zidane’s men and with a shortage of goals as has been the usual trend this season.

Madrid is favorite, although not by much to be victorious in this meeting, paying for this circumstance to 2.05, while their passage to the quarterfinals appears in a comfortable quota of 1.29. With the cards on the table and with Atalanta looking to continue with its Cinderella story that began last year, we focus on some super quotas that in this meeting mark the differences.

It must be remembered that Betfair in its eagerness to give its users the best gaming experience, puts at their disposal a series of super quotas that multiply the benefit of users and for this meeting there are many and very varied starting with Toni Kroos, who if he makes 1 or more shots between the three sticks from outside the area give us a booty of 3.25. If there is someone likely to be lavish and force the rival goalkeeper to intervene, that is the precise German midfielder.

With the removal of Eden Hazard, the focus is once again on a Vinicius Jr that has a large fee if he makes 2 or more shots between the three suits paying for this to happen at 6.00. The carioca must have options against a rival who will attack and that will leave him holes to deploy all his power.

In this match there are several combined that can make us ascend to a different level. We start with one that involves Marco Asensio and Josip Ilicic, since if both make 1 or more shots each between the three suits, we will score a goal in the form of a quota 3.75. Another option, this quite realistic because both goals fall from their pockets is that Karim Benzema and Duvan Zapata score, paying this reality to 7.00.

If we have not yet managed to convince you with a super quota, there is always a safe haven bonus that appears when you least expect it and in the decisive matches. It’s about a Sergio Ramos, if he scores with a header distributes a fortune in the form of a fee 11.00. The camero is given more free rein in Europe than in Spain because the rivals have nothing signed on him in this regard, unlike the entire Spanish League.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.