Real Madrid Atalanta streaming and live tv: where to watch the European Super Cup

Tonight, August 14, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. from Warsaw, Real Madrid Atalanta will take place, the challenge that will see the winner of the last Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real, and Gasperini’s Atalanta, who triumphed in the Europa League. A historic match for the Bergamo team, demonstrating the growth path taken in recent years. The Super Cup also marks the start of the new European season. But where to watch Real Madrid Atalanta of the European Super Cup live on TV and streaming? Sky Sport, Amazon, Dazn? And free-to-air? Canale 5? Here is all the information.

On TV

Let’s start by saying that the match will not be broadcast on free-to-air TV. Therefore, there will be no broadcast on Canale 5, Tv8, Rai or other free channels. Real Madrid Atalanta will be visible exclusively on Sky Sport. After all, the satellite platform holds the rights to the next Champions League and other European Cups. Appointment from 9 pm on Sky Sport Uno and in 4K, with commentary by Massimo Marianella and Lorenzo Minotti.

Real Madrid Atalanta live streaming

If you are not at home you can follow Real Madrid Atalanta live streaming on Sky Go or on the Now platform.

Probable lineups

Let’s see the possible choices of Gasperini and Ancelotti for the European Super Cup match Real Madrid Atalanta scheduled for this evening from Warsaw:

ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui. Coach: Gasperini.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinicius. Coach: Ancelotti.