13 ‘



Corner, Atalanta. Corner committed by Sergio Ramos.



4′



Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).



4′



Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



3′



Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



3′



Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).



3′



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Muriel with a cross.



two’



Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.



two’



Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta).



The first part begins.



0 ‘



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises

