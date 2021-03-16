The Real Madrid He does not want surprises and tonight (from 21.00) he seeks to close the knockout round of the Champions League against him Atalanta. The Whites, who won 0-1 in the first leg in Bergamo, were the only Spanish team that managed to win the first game and after the eliminations of Barcelona and Sevilla, they are confident of being the first to advance to the quarterfinals, a step that not enough for three years. Mendy’s goal was not enough for Zidane’s men to face the game calmly, especially since Casemiro, a pillar in the center of the field, does not play due to the accumulation of yellows. Hazard is also not available after he suffered from a right psoas muscle condition. His recovery time is unknown. The one who does start the game will be Sergio Ramos, who already played an hour of play during the last game of his against Elche in LaLiga.

For their part, Gasperini’s men hope to show a very different version to the one seen in the first leg, in which they were sent off in the first minutes that greatly affected their game. The Italians know what it’s like to beat a European great at home this year. In the group stage, they took over Anfield against Liverpool and knocked Ajax out of the round of 16 in Amsterdam. Follow the minute by minute of the match live:

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.