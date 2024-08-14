Real Madrid could play up to 72 games this year: “It makes no sense. It is impossible for us to maintain an optimal level”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is starting what could be the longest season in history (up to 72 games with seven titles up for grabs). No club has ever had the chance to play such a number of games, which is 31% more than last season. All the result of innovations by UEFA and FIFA that saturate the calendar, such as the new format of the Club World Cup, which includes an extra month of competition with seven more games for the finalists.

Carvajal complained again on Tuesday about the insatiability of the hierarchy: “It doesn’t make any sense. It’s impossible for us to maintain an optimal level, with the Intercontinental Cup, with a Club World Cup that takes you away from home for a month, with FIFA dates… The appropriate bodies should analyse this. The games are going down a level and we and our families are the ones who suffer.” Valverde added a nuance as a player of the Uruguay national team: “We have to work 12 hours to play with the national team, and 12 hours to return. This year we have trained much less, we have much less fuel…” Ancelotti is studying with the coaching staff the possibility of experimenting with individual rest days so as not to overwhelm the players.

Read the full article here.