King’s Cup | Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid
David against Goliath, Deportiva Minera fulfills the great dream of every modest club this Monday in the Cup. Popy, his coach, shows ABC his facilities before a historic match
Twenty kilometers separate the dreams of ‘La Minerica’, the name given to the club by its fans. Mining Sportsof a reality in which they never imagined being part; he real Madrid. It is not, for many of them, just the party, the rival, the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Real #Madrid #mouth
Leave a Reply