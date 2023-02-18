PreviousDirectChronicle

On the shoulders of Vinicius, Real Madrid settled a raw game, as all fights with Osasuna tend to be. The whites were almost an hour late, but they arrived in time to join Vinicius’ constant bugle call. The locals resisted until the Brazilian, already with a chorus, plugged in Valverde for 0-1. The final blow was given by Real through the channel of Álvaro, a youth that Raúl trains with skill in the subsidiary and who left his mark in the last minutes. His was the service to Asensio for the 0-2, just after he could not celebrate another terminal assist due to a misplaced half foot. Vinicius, of course. This time, in a game with so much tonnage, football prevailed around Vinicius.

Herrera, Jon Moncayola, Manu Sánchez, Unai García, David García, Moi Gómez, Lucas Torró (Kike García, min. 85), Rubén García (Diego Moreno, min. 62), Abde (Kike Barja, min. 85), Brasanac (Aimar Oroz, min. 71) and Ante Budimir 2 Courtois, Eder Militao, Alaba, Nacho (Dani Carvajal, min. 76), Rüdiger, Dani Ceballos (Marco Asensio, min. 65), Modric, Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (Álvaro Rodríguez, min. 87) goals 0-1 min. 78: Federico Valverde. 0-2 min. 91: Marco Asensio. Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero Yellow cards Lucas Torró (min. 5), Jon Moncayola (min. 46), Vinicius Junior (min. 47) and Nacho (min. 83)

El Sadar, always on fire, is not a favorable place for hard-nosed teams. Real Madrid was during the first act, very flat against the fighter Osasuna, the visitors reduced to the commotions of Vinicius, to which his comrades took a world to interpret that the meeting was at his feet. A flat Madrid, without vivacity, unable to shake off a bizarre rival.

Jagoba Arrasate’s box does not shiver when advancing the rear. His centrals play without borders, with several moons behind them. Not an assault from Rodygo, unplugged in his role as Benzema. There was not a Real Madrid player who filtered a spicy pass, with everyone in parallel in the midfield cabinet. Nobody with ease. No one to stretch Madrid, no one to throw an uncheck. Only Vinicius, who, at the beginning, took out the chain a couple of times from Moncayola, an orthopedic winger. A check with the Navarrese bunion led to a fencer duel for the Brazilian, defeated at the last minute by Herrera, who managed to block the shot with his feet.

Nor has Moi Gómez had a run as a center midfielder, a position to which Arrasate now refers. He gave the same Real did not take advantage of anything, flu in attack and with a lot of trouble in their own field. Osasuna, a team with a jaw, surrounded the whites in their corral, from loss to loss. There were no footprints of Modric, nor of Ceballos, reduced Camavinga and Valverde to the role of simple sentinels.

Budimir, more boar than accurate, approached the goal waiting room. He first disregarded Torró’s claim, who arrived in a better position at the shot than the Croatian, who later missed a left-footed blow from a finger.

It took Carlo Ancelotti’s team a long time to guess that the game had to be settled on Vinicius’s radar, especially when Moncayola, his false bailiff, was already carrying a card before the break. Back from intermission, Alaba, this time a left-back, cheered up as a fan and finally allied with Vinicius, a torture for Moncayola and his assistants. Another Madrid, a more determined Madrid, less stiff.

Rodrygo missed a warped shot by a hair’s breadth and Vinicius, always Vinicius, threatened Herrera, whom he first beat offside and then forced another stupendous intervention with his feet.

Osasuna and everything cost him something more, on constant guard against Vinicius. At the hour Arrasate intervened, who recruited the youth squad Diego Moreno to arrest the Brazilian and put Moncayola ahead, freed from so much anguish. And the Navarrese team almost caught the goal in a shot from Moi that bounced off Courtois’s left post. Osasuna is not a team that gives up. Neither shot, nor against Vinicius. And less in the Sadar. And less with an enlightened goalkeeper. Herrera, a nightmare for Vinicius, whom he frustrated for the third time in a one-on-one. A botched clearance by Unai García left the Brazilian in front of the goalkeeper, agile and firm to win the round. By then Asensio was already lining up, taking over from Ceballos, this time without much relief.

Alvaro’s impact

Given that Herrera was very Herrera, Vinicius exploited his vein as an assistant, because he has a repertoire for everything. He quoted Asensio, the winger ventured towards the area and was clinical to notice the arrival of Valverde. The Uruguayan, reborn after the blackout after the World Cup in Qatar, came stampeding down the central aisle and sealed the goal, his seventh in the league. A thunder. The finishing touch was about to give it, of course, Vinicius, who expertly defined a counter after the assistance of cadet Álvaro. But the VAR caught the boy offside. The Castilla striker, who had blinked on the field after replacing Rodrygo, fired with a hug by Ancelotti, was not intimidated. He cleaned the ball for Unai García and called Asensio to make it 0-2. Final point for a game in which Vinicius rowed and rowed until he put his team in orbit and left Real Madrid five points behind Barça.

Next station: Anfield.

