Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is being scouted by both Real Madrid ahead of the window of transfers summer, as you understand 90min .
Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United in 2020 and, after several successful loan spells away from the club, is now enjoying his first full season at Goodison Park. The 21-year-old has started 25 times in the Premier League and has earned significant praise for his performances.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that both Madrid and Manchester United They are among the admirers of Branthwaite, who signed a new four-year contract in October to commit to Everton until 2027.
While centre-back is not a priority area for Madrid in the upcoming transfer window, United are determined to strengthen their defense and scouts have been scouring Europe for months to try to identify potential targets.
Branthwaite has impressed United officials but sources stress that INEOS, which has control of the club's transfer business following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 28% stake in the club, has not yet drawn up a specific list of objectives.
Everton are expected to demand more than €75 million to part ways with Branthwaite, although his final sale price is a long way from being formalised. On the pitch, the Toffees remain on the sidelines of a relegation battle that will go a long way to defining their stance on Branthwaite's sale, but Everton are also hoping for a resolution to 777 Partners' attempts to buy the club for Farhad Moshiri and therefore his approach for the summer transfer window is yet to be determined.
How much Everton end up demanding for Branthwaite will go a long way to deciding United's next move, and the Red Devils are also awaiting the outcome of their push to qualify for the Champions League before deciding which direction to take.
