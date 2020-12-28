With hardly any other player is the gap between the praise of his coach and the actual value that is assigned to him in the form of regular playing times as great as with Phil Foden from Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s eulogies about his 20-year-old attacking midfielder are countless. But: the flowery, at times almost euphoric words, the Spaniard rarely allows appropriate actions to follow. This fact is a thorn in the side of many around the Citizens – because Foden is still considered one of the greatest talents in English football.
But the sporting reality doesn’t look so rosy for Foden. In the Premier League he does not get more than two games over the full ninety minutes and further short appearances in the current season.
Things are going a bit better for him in the Champions League (four appearances over the full playing time in six games in which he surfed for the Skyblues) – but for Foden that should still be far too little space time.
Accordingly, some top clubs are already positioning themselves for the race for exceptional talent. Now, a report by Daily Mirror according to Real Madrid have turned in the canvassing for the two-time senior international of the Three Lions.
At Los Blancos, Foden could take over from Isco, who probably no longer has a future in the Spanish capital. Nice side effect: the average age of the management would be reduced at the same time.
Because this is getting on in years, also in the coming season. With the oldest player in the squad, Luka Modric (35), Los Blancos have loud Marca and as an agreement has already been reached for another year (until 2022). Toni Kroos (still under contract until 2023) is not getting any younger.
With Foden you gain youth – and class. The one Isco has missed far too often in the past two years. If you also look at the hopeful recent development of the long-term injured Marco Asensio (24) as well as the still to be expected final breakthrough from record purchase Eden Hazard (29), a picture gradually emerges that the fans of the blancos are quite optimistic looks into the future.
Especially since the self-proclaimed “best club in the world” will of course continue to try to turn the big wheels. First and foremost, of course, the name of Kylian Mbappé comes up again and again, who is to replace Karim Benzema in the medium to long term and is a long-cherished dream of club boss Florentino Pérez. Mbappé’s French world champion colleague Paul Pogba or Dortmund’s Erling Haaland are also still on the royal wish list.
The long-term strategy also fits the “commitments” of Martin Ödegaard (22) last summer (came back from a loan to Real Sociedad) or of Uruguayan Federico Valverde (22), who made the summer of 2018 (after a loan to Deportivo La Coruña ) was promoted to the first team.
