Big trouble at Real Madrid. In the late afternoon, the company issued a press release on the conditions of Arda Güler, a Turkish jewel born in 2005 purchased in early July from Fenerbahce for 20 million euros plus 10 in bonuses and a percentage to the Istanbul club on the future resale of 20%.

“Following the tests carried out on our player Arda Güler – explained the Madrid club -, he was diagnosed with an injury to the inner meniscus of his right knee. The player will be transferred to Madrid in the next few hours to continue the specific treatment”.

July 29, 2023 (change July 29, 2023 | 19:58)

