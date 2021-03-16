Courtois: He got a scare after a few minutes, a shot in his face from Gosens that luckily came out centered and stopped without problems. Then, he was a spectator from the first half, participating a lot with his feet when the three centrals had a hard time finding pass lanes. In the second part he did have work and he solved it well, especially in a heads-up with Zapata in which he closed the door on him; could not stop Muriel’s direct foul.

Lucas Vazquez: Pasalic and Muriel gave him a lot of work in the first half, solved well except in a Colombian boarding school that almost ended in a goal for Atalanta. In attack, a lot of presence and little finesse to resolve situations, much better in the second: he put a great ball to Benzema that he could not score, first thanks to Sportiello and then to the post; later he did assist Asensio to make the final 3-1.

Varane: started the game with a faulty start that led to a clear chance for Atalanta. Then he had a lot of trouble in the exit of the ball, like Nacho and Ramos. He cut several attempts at connection within the Bergamo team and kept his back well.

Bouquets: He is already at full capacity, it was difficult for him to give clarity at the start before the high pressure of Atalanta, but he was impregnable in the cut and ordering the team from behind. He scored the 2-0 penalty, where he is still life insurance, and left in 64 ‘to preserve his physique after so much time of inactivity (although he asked Zidane for more time to play; the coach denied it); He left the job to Militao.

Nacho: some false start that came to nothing in the first half, he made up for it with a couple of great starts, as if it were a winger. They did not come to fruition, but they helped unblock the team when it was needed.

Mendy: little demanded by Malinovsky in the first half, he solved the precise moments well and he appeared quite a lot throughout the field, although without much clarity. Even so, his starts give Madrid air when it is scarce. Well in the second part connecting with Vinicius.

Valverde: inside right, tried to start a couple of times and took meters, but it shows that he lacks to reach his best level. He made up for it with the intensity he usually brings in defense, helping Lucas not to be left alone against the Gosens-Pasalic duo. He left in 81 ‘, leaving the place to Marco Asensio.

Kroos: His first part was very good, except for a couple of disputes in which he was somewhat soft and gave away possessions that he had won. He gave lucidity to the white game when it was worst and he applied himself a lot in defense, playing the role of Casemiro and cutting triangulations that carried poison.

Modric: the years do not pass for him, neither in the effort, nor in the quality. He worked a lot in the first half and looked into the area to try to do damage with his shot. With Madrid more settled, he stayed on high pressure and found the loot: he intercepted a bad pass from Sportiello, entered the area and gave Benzema a break, who scored at pleasure.

Benzema: Madrid was more focused on defending than attacking in the first half, and even so it gave him to score a goal (shot in the area at pleasure, from Modric’s pass) and to generate a good chance for Vinicius that the Brazilian did not He knew how to finish. He was seen going down to the defense to help with the construction and started with his game on his back. In the second half he was able to double with a double header after Lucas’s center; first Sportiello denied it, then the post.

Vinicius: In the first part he tried to start on the left and on one occasion it came out, connecting with Benzema; the Frenchman gave it back to him to mark, but he couldn’t read the pass well and when he wanted to rectify it, it was too late. In the second half, he unleashed, favored by the step forward of Atalanda, with two plays that were reminiscent of his version of 2018-19: first he sneaked in with a change of pace between the centrals and stood before Sportiello to throw the ball out. , inexplicably; and then he received the advantage again and with meters and he did take advantage of the game, knocked down by Ilicic on the line. Ramos scored that penalty that brought the final tranquility to Valdebebas. He left in 69 ‘, leaving the place to Rodrygo.

Militao: entered in 64 ‘for Ramos. He complied, well sheltered by his companions.

Rodrygo: he replaced Vinicius in the 69th minute and left a good play on the left in which he only missed the final shot. It hurt him that in the final half hour Madrid was collected and did not look too much for the rival goal. In the extension he had a heads up, but Sportiello guessed his intentions.

Asensio: like last season against Valencia, he came out (in 81 ‘, for Valverde) and kissed the saint. He saw, in his first seconds on the field, how Muriel made it 2-1 from a direct free kick, but three minutes later he received a good ball from Lucas, adjusted his body and finished dry at Sportiello’s near post. Good goal to recover sensations