Real Madrid discounts another day with the rent intact in its fight to reach the goal of the League with a title that it already caresses with its fingers. The whites unhurriedly prevailed over an orderly but docile Getafe with goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vázquez to continue containing Barça’s crush and the last desperate attempt by a Sevilla to whom the leader will pay his respects next Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team did not even have to resort to Benzema’s punch this time, who saw his sensational streak of seven consecutive games scoring cut short, to pocket the three points in a fairly placid game that allowed the Alpine coach to administer efforts and It will go down in history because it marked the reunion of Bale with his parish two years later.

Ancelotti made his eleven with an eye on Chelsea. He enlisted Marcelo, who had not been a starter for two months, to cover Mendy’s absence due to fatigue, he reformulated the right wing with the entry of Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo and sacrificed the touch and experience of Modric and Kroos for the benefit of energy and the muscle of Valverde and Camavinga.

real Madrid Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Alaba (Nacho, min. 86), Marcelo, Casemiro (Ceballos, min. 74), Valverde, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Benzema (Bale, min. 74) and Vinicius (Asensio, min. 83) . 0

Getafe David Soria, Damián, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca (Cabaco, min. 82), Olivera, Maksimovic (Okay, min. 86), Aleñá (Óscar Rodríguez, min. 46), Gonzalo Villar (Florentino, min. 74), Borja Mayoral (Sandro, min. 46) and Ünal. Goals:

1-0: min. 38, Casemiro. 2-0: min. 67, Lucas Vazquez.

Referee:

Soto Grado (Riojano Committee). He booked Casemiro, Valverde, Olivera and Djené.

Incidents:

Match of the 31st day of the League, played at the Santiago Bernabéu in front of 50,740 spectators.

The duel against Getafe confronted Real Madrid with an enigma that it is difficult to decipher this course: how to root out opponents who are quartered in their area. Quique Flores has put together an ulcerous block that defends with tight ranks, swings with great order and offers few cracks. Ancelotti’s team monopolized the ball during the first half, but it took them a while to find the tickler.

The one in charge of bursting the Maginot line was Vinicius with an action that exemplified his growth when it came to understanding the game. Where in another time he would have seen an opportunity to seek one-on-one or combine with Marcelo, this time the carioca spotted an imaginative center with the most typical exterior of Modric that Casemiro hunted by launching himself on the plate to inaugurate with the head his scoring account of the season. The player from São Paulo lightened the load on his squad, but immediately afterward he got them into a serious mess by earning a yellow card for protesting that he would miss next week’s visit to Sevilla because he was on a cycle. Ancelotti rightly made it ugly. With what is at stake, there is no possible justification for such an improper concession for a footballer with so much service.

No mercy with the Express



Forced to row against the current, Quique Flores changed pieces as he passed through the booth, but kept the layout of the board. Getafe, which hardly stretched in the first act, gained presence from set pieces with the entry of Óscar Rodríguez and deployment with the introduction of Sandro, but continued to invite Real Madrid to look for him in his cave. The marker stripped the whites of emergencies and lowered the revolutions of the lawsuit, which ventured into a cachazudo rhythm. The armies looked at each other from the trenches, but without opening fire. A distant shot by Valverde that went near the post in a strategic action was the most notable uproar until a wall between Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez allowed the Galician to hole into the pocket due to the passivity of the visiting defense, which allowed him to finish off pleasure.

He had the opportunity to sentence Militao with a frank header that missed by an inch before Bale starred in the moment of the night with his return to the Santiago Bernabéu mat more than 25 months after that match against Manchester City of bad memory that It represented his last appearance on the playing field of the Coliseum of La Castellana. Ancelotti assured that he wants to say a good goodbye to the club, but the local parish received him with a loud whistle that came to endorse that the divorce is absolute. He weighs much more the laziness of the Welshman in recent seasons than the glorious pages he wrote in a golden age of which he was a prominent architect. The Cardiff Express had little significance in the game against Getafe who lost their opportunity to put some suspense into the pulse in their rattles when Ünal crashed a cross shot against the post.