A brilliant Endrick illuminated the road to the final of the Copa del Rey For a Real Madrid that knocked down the minimum and domicile to Real Sociedad (0-1). The Brazilian claimed with a goal And he gave Ancelotti reasons to trust a young man with ‘Duende’ capable of surprising the solid Basque team.

The atmosphere of the stands accompanied the frantic start of the real in pressure. A high shot of Barrene and the dangerous shot of Kubo repelled by Lunin put the whites alert from minute one. The initial stuff was infernal for meringuesunable to get the ball out of the vicinity of its area through a handcuffed Rüdiger.

The real insisted in a corner combed by Brais that almost sneaks through the first stick and with a boarding school in which Kubo, its protagonist, asked for a penalty for push. There was no sanction.

They took Ancelotti to break the line of a team Txuri Urdin well planted in the field and with a great management of the tempo of the pressure. They barely threatened with a bad disagree from Güler before the first goal, A work of Endrick.

The play started from a long and vertical pass from Bellingham for the unchecking of the Brazilian. The ’16’ He controlled quickly, approached the area and cheated Remiro with the outside of the left leg.

From the goal, the game was leveled. The area to area led to a beautiful taking and daca initiated by a Brais volleyball shot by Lunin. The answer was from a wine who was left without a goal for a Paradón de Remiro with the fingertips.

It seemed that the goal could fall anywhere, although It was undoubtedly Barrene who made more merits for it. Two whites had, before and after a too soft shot of Oyarzabal, to demand the white goal. The first act was closed without fair variations after a momentary pause of the duel for offensive songs directed to Asencio.

Beyond the unfortunate incident, the party continued in the second half at a dizzying pace.

Lunin took one Double stop to the running shots of Oyarzabal and Kubosuch clear opportunity as the one that had Endrick then duplicate the advantage. The post avoided the goal After another great control of a ball rained to the area.





Then the game entered a tense phase. Correalles gave both optionsbut none of them managed to connect uncomfortable occasions for the goalkeepers.

Perhaps the real was more incisive before a Madrid something confident. In fact, a Fran García error in a pass back gave the premises another triple goal chance. He reculled defense in a play that would have been annulled offside in case of goal.

He had to react to whites not to pay expensive a final dismissal, and they did so with a great defensive effort that allowed them to endure the advantage achieved by Endrick before the Tour at Santiago Bernabéu on April 1.