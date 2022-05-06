When Daniele Orsato signaled the end of the match between Madrid and Manchester City, the white players hugged each other in small groups scattered around the green of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. For some, it will be their first Champions League final. For others, more seasoned, it will be their fourth, even fifth. The curious thing is that Madrid has been planted in the final on May 28 in Paris after losing three of the six knockout games: lost to PSG by the minimum (1-0) in the round of 16; they fell to Chelsea at the Bernabéu (2-3) in the quarterfinals, and in the first leg of the semifinals against Manchester City (4-3). Nobody until now had fallen to different rivals to end up playing the decisive match…

Champions League *Data updated as of May 5, 2022

Until now, seven teams shared the same bond: losing two games at the knockout stage: the first was Juventus, who lost precisely to Real Madrid in the 1995-96 season (1-0, Raúl’s goal) and to Nantes in the semi-finals (3-2). Even so, they played the final against Ajax, who were defending their title and became champions after defeating the ajacied in the penalty shootout. Later it would be Valencia, in the 1999-2000 campaign, who would play the final after losing two games in the knockout phase: Cúper’s team, then the Valencian coach, lost to Lazio in the quarterfinals (1-0) and to Barcelona (2- 1) in semi-finals. In the 2003-04 edition it was Monaco who reached the final against Porto. The Monegasques fell in the round of 16 against Lokomotiv Moscow, and in the following phase they lost at the Bernabéu against Madrid just before achieving a spectacular comeback (3-1) at their stadium.

The next to lose two games in the knockout phase was Liverpool (2006-07 season): the Reds lost at Anfield to Barcelona (0-1), but having won at the Camp Nou (1-2), the The double value of the goals gave them the pass to the next phase, to the round of 16. From there to the semi-finals, where they lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals. They reached the final, played in Athens, where they fell to Milan, with two goals from Inzaghi (2-1).

Bayern Munich are the only team to have lost two games in the knockout phase in two different seasons.. The first was in the 2009-10 campaign, in which they lost the final against Inter at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium: the Germans fell, curiously, by the same result (3-2) against Fiorentina in the round of 16 and against Manchester United In rooms. Two editions later, in 2011-12, Basel won in a surprising way (1-0), before receiving a severe correction (7-0) at Allianz. In the semifinals, they eliminated Madrid in a very painful penalty shootout for the Whites.

Another Spanish team to reach the Champions League final losing two matches in the knockout phase is Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblancos lost to Barcelona (quarters) and Bayern Munich (semi-finals) before reaching the final in Milan. The last team to do so was Tottenham, who before reaching the Metropolitan final against Liverpool. Spurs fell to Manchester City and Ajax before losing to Liverpool in England’s second Champions League final after 2008.