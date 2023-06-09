Real Madrid need a new captain following Karim Benzema’s decision to leave the Bernabéu at the end of his contract this month.
Benzema had been named vice captain in 2021 after the departure of Sergio Ramos and was promoted after the departure of Marcelo last summer.
Who will be the new captain of Real Madrid after the departure of Karim Benzema?
Veteran homegrown defender Nacho is expected to get the Real Madrid captain’s armband, having been part of the team’s leading group this season alongside Benzema and Luka Modric. As such, the 33-year-old has worn the bracelet on a number of occasions in recent months.
Carlo Ancelotti has already publicly expressed his belief that Nacho will stay beyond his current contract, which is due to expire at the end of this month.
Nacho, born in Madrid, joined Real Madrid’s youth ranks at the age of 11. He became a regular for Real Madrid Castilla in his teens, making his first-team debut under José Mourinho in 2011 and being promoted as a permanent first-team member in 2013.
Although a centre-back by trade, Nacho has spent much of his Real Madrid career as a utility defender, often plugging holes in any part of the defence. He has played several times as a right and left back, as well as in the middle.
Nacho, who will now be Real Madrid’s longest-serving player just ahead of Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal, will most likely play a bigger role off the pitch as captain.
He doesn’t start if everyone is available, making only 18 starts in La Liga in 2022/23 and was an unused substitute nine times.
