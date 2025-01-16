After a first round of the season in which Real Madrid accused the lack of a guaranteed substitute to give Facundo Campazzo a rest, the white team’s board got to work and announced the signing of point guard Dennis Smith Jr ., 27 years old and 1.88 meters tall.

The player born in Fayetteville (North Carolina) was number seven in the NBA draft in 2017 and went through seven franchises in the highest category of basketball. He started with the Dallas Mavericks and had stints with the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets, his last chapter in the United States.

His importance faded in recent years, in which he failed to be key in his teams. His rhythm of competition was also affected by various injuries that at times cut his intensity in the game.

The Real Madrid basketball section continues to work in the current transfer market in search of a replacement for Walter Tavares, one of the players with the most minutes throughout the course. The white team’s intention is to avoid the mistakes that led them to a start to the campaign in which their league record was 6-9 and their position in the Euroleague was outside the top ten.

The next commitment of the squad led by Chus Mateo is the Euroleague match this Thursday at the Movistar Arena Madrid against Olympiacos.

