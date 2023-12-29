Even before New Year's Eve and without the first title of the season having yet been decided, Real Madrid announced the renewal of Carlo Ancelotti. The white club announced this Friday that the coach, whose contract expired on June 30, 2024, signed two more seasons, until 2026. The Brazilian team had reserved the position for him throughout this year with a view to the next World Cup, but finally the coach from Reggiolo stays at the Bernabéu. If both parties comply with what has been signed, Carletto's white period would reach seven years (2013-15 and from 2021), and he would become the longest-serving coach under the presidency of Florentino Pérez.

The harmony between Ancelotti and the leadership of the entity has been great in recent times. The conversations held by both parties in November and early December paved the way for a decision that in recent days was considered closed, with the only question being when it would become official. The club opted for it to be this December 29.

Half a year earlier, the offices had decided that the Italian coach would start the season without having renewed, a very unique situation in the club's recent history that left everything up in the air and with Brazil constantly knocking on the door. However, the team's good months, with the discovery of Jude Bellingham, despite the many injuries and the absence of a flash signing to replace Karim Benzema, and the great revaluation under his mandate of the young people that the club has been signing, skyrocketed the coach's internal price and made him the best candidate.

Carletto, who asked at last summer's meetings for a nine world class, accepted without publicly protesting that no one arrived and adapted the team to the new landscape. He modified the drawing, later retouched it to close the defensive escape routes and, above all, invention a Jude Bellingham Pichichi to the surprise of all football, and even Madrid. In the middle, in addition, it has suffered a cataract of casualties; among them, three broken crosses of Courtois, Alaba and Militão, the goalkeeper and the two center backs of the 14th Champions League. A collection of merits that paved the way for this contract extension.

A very unstable start to 2023

He closed the year by renewing his vows with Madrid, but he started it with dark clouds over his head. 11 months ago, Ancelotti's future at Castellana entered a period of instability. The team had been shaken by Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup and in the League it showed signs of weakness. By March, Madrid had already handed over the championship. There were weeks of great doubts about what would happen to the Italian in Chamartín, even more so after learning of the great interest of the Brazilian federation, which did not hesitate to make public its desire to hire him. However, the coach managed to quiet down the noise, contained damage, lifted the Copa del Rey (after winning 0-4 at the Camp Nou) and still survived the 4-0 defeat in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City. .

That result would have ended the vast majority of coaches at the Bernabéu. However, his internal price held up and the club's management understood that he was the ideal man to continue leading a team where, except for Bellingham – whose enormous impact it would cause was still unknown – there would be no large outlays.

The entity, however, has not yet offered him a renewal and accepted that he would enter his final signed year with everything up in the air. So the possibility of going to Brazil was still intact. The South American federation did not stop courting him, which provided Ancelotti with a guarantee about his future on the bench. The canarinha It also gave him almost the only challenge he was missing in his career: a World Cup. In the past, he had passed up the opportunity to coach Croatia – so as not to snub Italy, which had proposed it to him several times – and saw Brazil as a great possibility. Even more so if he fits into such a powerful team with all well-known players. The scene was new at the Bernabéu. In the most unstable position in recent decades, Ancelotti began the new season with everything to decide.

The configuration of the squad, with no one in place of Benzema, and the serious injuries that began to plague the locker room as soon as it started (Courtois and Militão fell in mid-August), increased the complexity of Ancelotti's undertaking. However, everything that came after triggered his internal actions.

In his five seasons as coach of Real Madrid, the Italian has won 10 titles: two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one League, two Copas del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.

