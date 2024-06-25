Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid, the champion of Spain and Europe, announced the departure of its defense leader, Nacho, 34 years old, and it is expected that his next destination will be Al-Qadisiyah of Saudi Arabia, after he spent 23 years under the supervision of the capital club, and 12 seasons with the first team.

The Royal Club said in a statement: “We express our gratitude and love for Nacho, one of the great legends of our club,” who played 364 matches in the white jersey and won 26 titles, including 6 Champions League titles, 4 in the Spanish League and 2 in the Spanish Cup.

According to the Spanish press, he signed a two-season contract with the Saudi Al-Qadisiyah Club, which is returning to the first division.

Nacho follows in the footsteps of many prominent European names, including his former Portuguese colleague Cristiano Ronaldo, and is now awaiting the final touches and formalization of the transfer deal.

Nacho arrived at Real Madrid in 2001 at the age of ten, and passed through the center of defense in all age groups, before rising to the first team during the club’s golden period between 2012 and 2024, where he was part of the squad that achieved everything and included the likes of Ronaldo, the Frenchman Karim Benzema, Croatian Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Nacho, who is currently competing in the European Cup with his national team, leaves the Madrid giant, after carrying the captaincy in a golden season, which ended with winning the league title for the 36th time and the Champions League for the 15th time in the history of the “Merengue” last May.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pires said: “Since his arrival at our training center, Nacho has always been an example of progress for everyone. He has received the affection, appreciation and admiration of all madridistas. Real Madrid is his home and will always be.”

Nacho said in a video clip that he wants people to remember him as “a player who trained at the club and gave everything for his club.”