The hole was big and the rush to seal it, too. Four days after Thibaut Courtois tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga (Ondorroa, Vizcaya; 28 years old) on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The Belgian’s recovery time should not be less than six months and, despite the insistence of Carlo Ancelotti in the run-up to the league debut in San Mamés in affirming his confidence in the substitute Andriy Lunin, the speed of the club to get a New goalkeeper with experience and callus in the first level has been great. His presentation to the media will be this Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Kepa has a story of rejection by Madrid in his career when Zinedine Zidane closed the doors on him at the beginning of 2018, and now he lands after five seasons at Stamford Bridge, 163 games played with the blue and a checkered career in London. The entity then chaired by Roman Abramovich turned him into a luxury item five years ago by paying Athletic 80 million for him, and in his first two seasons he was the undisputed starter. The next two, those that coincided with the 2021 Champions League, he lived in the shadow of Edouard Mendy, a step back that helped distance him from the Spanish team.

Last year he was once again the usual goal at Chelsea; However, despite this rebound, Kepa’s future this summer pointed out of London in the face of competition from Robert Sánchez, also a Spaniard. According to all the information on the market, the Basque goalkeeper was close to going on loan to Bayern when the injury to Courtois, to whom he is linked by a curious invisible thread, and the emergency entry of the white club into the goalkeeper market altered cascading everyone’s plans. From Munich to the Bernabéu.

The invisible thread with Courtois

That should have been his fate in January 2018 had it not been for Zizou’s refusal to hire a new goalkeeper. Kepa was then 23 years old and his trajectory was very upward. The relationship with Athletic ended after six months and the negotiations to renew were not fruitful, so Madrid considered it a good opportunity. His clause was located at an accessible 20 million and the white club made a move to take him away as soon as possible, in that winter market, also taking advantage of the fact that, given the traffic jam in the talks with the Bilbao entity, the atmosphere around the goalkeeper had become rare. .

Everything was very advanced until Zidane, a man short on words and explanations, dynamited the operation in public. “Now I don’t need a goalkeeper,” he declared on Three Kings Day in 2018. “I start the season with three goalkeepers [Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla y Luca Zidane] and I finish it with the same if nothing happens. And she is already there, ”she added months later. By then, Kepa, after the French coach slammed the door, had renewed with Athletic until 2025 with an exit clause of 80 million.

That was the money that Chelsea paid that same summer for him. Curiously, to cover the departure of Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. The penultimate twist in Kepa’s relationship with the white club and the Belgian. And now, in another twist, Courtois’ serious injury has taken him to the Bernabéu.

He will share a position with Lunin, whose progression in the three seasons that he has joined the Merengue first team has not followed the expected pace. Kepa Arrizabalaga’s career does not shine as brightly at the moment as it did in 2018, when he was one step away from Madrid, but the unforeseen events of others also become windows of opportunity. In March he returned to the national team two and a half years later, on Luis de la Fuente’s first list, and started against Norway and Scotland in the absence of Unai Simón due to injury. Now, Madrid puts him back on the front line.

The young Turk Arda Güler, 18, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Monday and it is estimated that his time off will be about six weeks. The new white player injured his meniscus during the pre-season in the United States and has yet to play a minute with Madrid. In fact, he returned to Spain several days before the rest of his companions to start his recovery.

