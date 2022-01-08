The representatives of Vinicius and Real Madrid had a first meeting to approach positions. And although both parties are very much for the work of renewing, they decided to meet for the end of the season. The Brazilian ends his contract in 2024, so there is no rush to rush with the renewal, but Real Madrid wants to secure one of the great jewels of world football, since at 21 years of age, Vinicius has exploded.
The Brazilian and his agents are aware of this, so they expect compensation in the form of a salary increase for Vinicius. The player wants to continue at Real Madrid where he feels important, so the white club will only have to give him a succulent improvement to convince him. The parties have decided to resume negotiations in the summer so that the player can focus on the season and can negotiate calmly without the pressure of the parties.
In addition, Real Madrid wants to focus all its efforts on the negotiations with Mbappé. The whites know that the coming months will be vital to finalize their signing, so they agree that the best time to address the renewal of the Brazilian is in summer.
Another point in favor to carry out the renewal at the end of the course is an economic issue. Faced with the more than clear increase in salary of the young extreme, the club should do so once the course has finished, in order to account for this in the next financial year, where they would have to reflect it in the accounts. In this way, the club would have more space in the squad to try to make a winter transfer and thus not exceed the Financial Fair Play.
Vinicius is one of the players who earn the least in the squad, but all this will change in the summer, when the Brazilian will have an increase according to his importance in the team.
#Real #Madrid #Vinicius #pact #renew
Leave a Reply