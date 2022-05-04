With Madrid in the middle, football is a bloody lie. Not even the sublime illusionism of the best Houdini could compete with this Royal sorcerer. This Madrid is crazy. A team that, as impossible as it may seem, has improved the top hat in each round of this European Cup. The PSG of neon lights, the champion Chelsea, the City of Guardiola… They all succumbed in that witch house that is Chamartín. Against City, he doesn’t go anymore. The comeback, already routine in itself, came after 90 minutes. Modric, Casemiro and Kroos were not there. It wasn’t Benzema’s best game. Real was at the feet of Carvajal, Nacho, Camavinga and Rodrygo.

What difference does it make!

Nothing is utopian in this Real Madrid, not even when in the minutes of extension it was closer to 0-2 than to steepen the duel. Rodrygo, the conjurer on duty, sent the duel to extra time, where Benzema sentenced him. The City, like the illustrious predecessors who visited Chamartín, took the same lesson: with Madrid it is convenient to metabolize even the bone that is being lost even if it is being won and time has almost diminished. It’s Madrid, he’s so tricky that he has everyone on edge.

The Real Madrid players celebrate the white team’s advance to the Champions League final after defeating Manchester City. Crossbowmen (EFE) Courtois celebrates Rodrygo’s second goal against Manchester City, in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. CARL RECINE (Action Images via Reuters) Ancelotti applauds at the end of the match, after Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final. Louis Sevillano Manchester City players, Phil Foden (left) and the Ukrainian Alexander Zinchenko, disappointed after the end of the match corresponding to the second leg of the Champions League semifinals that they played today Wednesday against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid.

Sergio Perez (EFE) Benzema takes the penalty that marked Real Madrid’s third goal against Manchester City. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY) Benzema celebrates Real Madrid’s third goal. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY) Guardiola, during the prologue between his team, Manchester City, and Real Madrid. JUAN MEDINA (REUTERS) Rodrygo scores the second goal against Manchester City with a header. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY) Rodrygo celebrates Real Madrid’s second goal against Manchester City. Manu Fernandez (AP) Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save during the match against Manchester City. Juanjo Martin (EFE) Rodrygo, in the action that gave Real Madrid the first goal. Angel Martinez (Getty Images) Riyad Mahrez celebrates his goal against Real Madrid. CARL RECINE (Action Images via Reuters) Courtois laments after Manchester City’s first goal. Manu Fernandez (AP) Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior (r) escapes from Manchester City’s Kyle Walker during the Champions League semi-final match. Sergio Perez (EFE) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions from the sidelines. Manu Fernandez (AP) Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, tries to control a ball. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY) Benzema tries a shot against Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY) Vinicius and Walker during a game cast. Luis Sevillano (THE COUNTRY)

Until the final fireworks arrived, which is no more than another vulgar Real Madrid miracle, the match had several shocks. From the outset, Madrid jerks, City more orthodox. Each one with his dogma wanted to deny the adversary. Both got it in phases. The Real goes to the farrago and Guardiola’s group is afflicted with the mess. One wants the ball reel (City), another prefers to run and run, that the game becomes a hornet’s nest. That way the first shots came, from Benzema. In their own way, step by step, with a constant exchange of positions, the English team put Courtois into orbit, key in the first act in two interventions against Bernardo Silva and Foden, and later in the third half. The Portuguese was the most generous of the visitors. But Madrid was more applied than in the first leg against City’s swaps, with Casemiro as corrector.

Real was never seen as uncomfortable as its rival. Win or lose, Madrid, so nomadic, navigates according to the circumstances. It does not have a defined manual, not even remotely. It is possible that people wait for Benzema and end up surrendered to wild boars like Carvajal, Nacho and Camavinga. Go musketeers! The team citizen It has an exclusive and non-negotiable roadmap.

The Chamartín clash demanded the best of each one. For something Guardiola did not hesitate to give a thread to Walker and Cancelo, his leading sides, absent in the first leg and basic on his board. The Englishman, Walker, a sprinter, contained Vinicius during the first period. Not after. He began his ordeal and at the hour he went to the canvas. He seemed to demand an urgent water carrier. He had to wait until a clash with Vinicius left him stunned. More or less sore, Walker was more than melted.

Vinicius’ momentum after the break gave Madrid flight, with fewer bridles than at the start. In the first blink of the second half, Carvajal escaped and Vinicius missed the goal by a finger. The best local moment arrived, the most crowded Madrid and with the greatest remangue. City had a hard time finding Courtois’ periphery. During a section, Ancelotti’s team, without being a torment for his opponent, managed to anesthetize Bernardo Silva, the footballer of the night, and put another gear.

In the apparent rise in Madrid, the best Benzema, off at the time, did not appear, and Bernardo Silva did return. Gundogan, fresh off the bench, articulated an exit from City. Bernardo improved Gundogan’s already great maneuver and Mahrez closed the action with a left foot that burst Courtois’s net. There, with the 0-1, Real raised a white flag… Yes, but no. Ancelotti saw it so badly that he successively withdrew three Praetorians: Kroos, Modric and Casemiro. Madrid, with the rope tight, entrusted themselves to boys like Camavinga and Rodrygo. With this team anything can happen. Nothing is what it seems. Any story is gibberish. In Chamartín everything is hoaxes. There is no one to explain.

Grealish had the terminal hook twice. Mendy got in the way of her first shot under the crossbar. Courtois took charge of the second attempt. City smelled the final in Paris. Madrid was seen in the gutter. Another claptrap. In the extension, don’t ask anyone why, the spell came. Camavinga’s honorary graduation and Rodrygo’s glorification. A roguish goal (minute 90) and another Santillana style (minute 91) highlighted Rodrygo in the Madrid saints. And there was Benzema’s letter, he was so gloomy all day… It seemed that way. Another troll. If the French already intervened in the 1-1, he was the final executioner. Firstly because of his anticipation of Rúben Dias, which caused the 3-1 penalty, sealed in extra time by the white captain and later supported by Vallejo, among others. do not reason Another ordinary prodigy qualified Madrid for its third final with Liverpool, on the 28th. How? Because if. It is real. Believe it.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.