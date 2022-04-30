Real Madrid today can be champion of La Liga mathematically if it manages to score points against Espanyol. For this reason, both the club and the city council have prepared themselves for the more than probable celebration of the white title. The match will also be at the Santiago Bernabéu, and although the club has not specified what will happen if the title is confirmed, it is expected that there will also be some celebrations at the stadium.
After a year without titles, and the previous ones marked by the pandemic, fans want to go to the mythical statue of Cibeles to celebrate the trophy. The city council has already fenced off the mythical statue and has mobilized a special device with 200 police officers to guarantee the safety of fans who want to celebrate La Liga with their team.
The white team has a vital match next week against Manchester City, but even so, they are not going to give up celebrating the title as it deserves, with their people. For this reason, after the confirmation of the title and the celebration in the stadium, the players would go to Cibeles escorted, to carry out the classic act in the statue in which the captains climb to put a scarf or flag on it.
What we do hope is that after this, the players go to rest, because the season is not over and a party could throw them off center before the most important game of the season in the Champions League.
