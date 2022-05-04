Playing against a team that never gives up is always difficult. Playing against a team that when it seems to be dead, gets up and ends up beating you is one of the most complicated tasks in the world of football. And when that team is called Real Madrid and plays at the Santiago Bernabéu, any team that goes to visit it knows that the 90 minutes of the match are going to be very long.
Real Madrid is going to take the step tonight. After the draw was repeated when they played Benfica, after playing the ”super” PSG, after eliminating the current champion of the Champions League in a heart-stopping match, after they have been chasing them all year with the Super League. Today is the night of Real Madrid. Today they are going to hit the table against UEFA saying: ”you have put us against the best teams in the world, you have put us on the difficult side of the draw, and here we are, in another final”.
Tonight is not just any night. It’s not a gamer’s night. Today is not Benzema’s day, nor Militao’s, nor Courtois’s nor Vini JR’s. Today is the day of Real Madrid, of Real Madrid. From 19:00 the match will begin to win in the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones. The first goal will be scored by the fans. Tonight we will experience a night to remember at the Santiago Bernabéu.
