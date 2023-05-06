What Luka Modric represents for Real Madrid cannot be described. Surely the Croatian, who does not have an excess of reflectors today, must be part of the ideal eleven of all times for the club, since we must not forget that the footballer was able to win a Ballon d’Or with the team’s jersey the capital of Spain. That only in individual terms, because listing everything he has won collectively with the meringues would be unnecessary.
However, the years do not pass in vain and the reality is that the player this season has been less relevant than others, as he has suffered various injuries. In addition, he does not have a direct replacement on the bench, which is why he accumulates excess minutes, both with the team and with his team. Despite this, in recent weeks, especially in the Champions League, he has shown his enormous value, which is why the club has decided to renew him.
From Spain they report that no matter what happens with Jude Bellingham, Modric’s continuity with the team in the country’s capital is assured. The player and Florentino Pérez have already reached a full agreement and in the following days the playmaker will sign his new contract that will last until 2024. Perhaps this could be the final step in Luka’s career, bound for a goodbye season with the whites and the end of his career at Euro 2024.
