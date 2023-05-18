Real Madrid and Manchester City are forming a very interesting rivalry within Europe. The first being the most powerful club of all time and the second as the most solid team today they usually find themselves at the Champions League level sooner or later along the way, this year it was in the semifinal with a favorable balance for Guardiola and his powerful template.
In the same way, it is increasingly common for these institutions to cross interests within the transfer market. The previous summer, City was left with the signing of Erling Haaland and now, everything indicates that the Spanish club has won the race against Pep’s men for Jude Bellingham. However, the fight is not over, as both institutions want to strengthen their left back at all costs this summer and the two current giants have their sights set on the possible signing of the best man in CONCACAF, Alphonso Davies.
Real Madrid is preparing the departure of Ferland Mendy, a total disappointment this year and they consider that the Canadian is the perfect man to take his place. For their part, City wants to release Aymeric Laporte and thus return Nathan Aké to his place as center back, leaving the left-back area free for the Canadian to take over. His price is at least 70 million euros and he will only leave Bayern Munich if the winger himself feels the need to leave the German club.
