The Spanish FC “Real” on May 9 played a draw with the English “Manchester City” in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The meeting took place at the stadium “Santiago Bernabeu” in Madrid and ended with the score 1:1. The hosts scored Vinicius Junior (36th minute). Kevin De Bruyne (67) scored for the UK team.

It is noted that the last match was the anniversary for the head coach of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti. To date, he has taken part in 190 Champions League games – the same number were attended by the record holder for this indicator, the former head of Manchester United, Alex Ferguson (if you do not take into account the tournament of the 1993/94 season, the main stage of which began with play-off games). off).

The teams will next meet in Manchester on 17 May.

Real Madrid are the reigning champions of the Champions League. Spanish players have topped the league table for a record 14 times (including the European Cup). The Manchester City players have not been lucky so far.

Earlier, April 11, “Manchester City defeated Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Rodri scored goals (27th minute), Bernardo Silva (70) and Erlin Haaland (77).

The second leg took place on 19 April quarter-finals in Munich. Teams tied.

Meanwhile, on April 12, Real Madrid edged out England’s Chelsea FC in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The game ended with the score 2:0. The return match in London on April 18 ended in exactly the same way.