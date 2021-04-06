Six clashes. Liverpool and Real Madrid They have met six times in official competition (all of them in the European Cup). The Liverpool won the late 1981 (1-0, with a goal from Alan Kennedy) and eliminated the Whites in the second round of the 2008-09 season (0-1 at the Bernabéu, with a goal from Benayoun, and 4-0 at Anfield, with goals from Torres, Gerrard (two) and Dossena). Meanwhile, the madridistas won the 2018 final (3-1, with goals from Benzema, Bale, two, and Mané) and the two group stage matches of the 2014-15 campaign: 0-3 in Liverpool (with goals from Cristiano and Benzema, two) and 1-0 in Madrid, with Karim’s goal, which prematurely eliminated the English club. They have never tied.

Madrid, against English. Madrid has faced Premier rivals in 15 heats Europeans to double game, exceeding ten of them and falling eliminated in the remaining five. Alone there were two comebacks and both starring the Spanish team: against Cardiff in 1971, after having lost 1-0 in the first leg; and against Derby County in 1975, following a 4-1 defeat in Derby.

As a local. Madrid played 18 official matches in home against Premier rivals, in which he has added nine wins, six draws and three defeats. At the Bernabéu, only Arsenal won in 2006 (0-1), Liverpool itself in 2009 (0-1) and Manchester City (1-2), in a match played last year.

The reds, before the Spanish. The Liverpool has disputed 13 heats continental two-legged against Spanish clubs: nine classifications and four eliminations. The only La Liga clubs to knock out the reds back and forth were the Athletic (in 1968), the Celtic (in 1998) and twice the Atlético de Madrid (in 2010 and in 2020). Overcame two qualifiers against Spaniards after losing the first leg away from home (against Villarreal in 2016, and Barcelona in 2019).

Felix Brych. The German has refereed 62 games in the Champions League, with very balanced figures: 39% of home wins, 28% of draws and 33% of away wins. Madrid has added six wins, two draws and two losses with him (the two in their last two Champions League games), while Liverpool accumulates four wins, a draw and two defeats with the German on the pitch.