Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are already plotting the future of the center of the attack. In the case of the culés, the club looks more solid, since today they have Robert Lewandowski in their hands, even with options to renew him for one more year, and Vitor Roque closed for 2024, either at the beginning or middle of the year . But as for the meringues, the reality is that the club has the space available, the signing of Mbappé is in the works, but it is no secret to anyone that the Frenchman is not a natural ‘9’.
Both giants of the world are plotting the future of their attack and are already analyzing names for the center forward ahead of the summer market, with Madrid being the one that values the most options. Now, it is reported that both the culés and the meringues have set their sights on Arteta’s Arsenal, where the level that Gabriel Jesus has shown has amazed the people of both teams.
With four goals and one assist this year, remembering that there was a period of absence due to injury, Jesus is gaining the spotlight in Spain. The forward is widely liked for his enormous technical ability, he is a footballer who, beyond his nature as a ‘9’, has enough talent to fall on either of the two extremes or even a player like a ’10’, something that few other players they can brag. Furthermore, it seems that since he has been a member of Arsenal, he has matured more and now even has hints of a leader.
