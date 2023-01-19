The Real Madrid qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey this Thursday after coming back from behind and winning Villarreal 3-2, while Barcelona thrashed modest Ceuta 5-0, with a brace from Robert Lewandowski.

Villarreal took the lead with a goal from Etienne Capoue (4) and Samu Chukwueze made it 2-0 (42), before Vinicius will shorten distances (57), Militao equalized (70) and Dani Ceballos made it 3-2 (86) that gave the pass to the meringues.

The victory gives air to the white team, which was touched after losing on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona 3-1.

Ancelotti’s men woke up in the second half, after once again showing their problems in defense against Villarreal, who ended up showing fatigue. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ took the lead early when Gerard Moreno left a ball for Capoue, who scored with a cross shot (4).

Real Madrid tried to react but it was too imprecise, like a shot fromand Fede Valverde from the heart of the area he went high (10). The white team also lost the battle in midfield in the first half, until the entry of Dani Ceballos for Toni Kroos in the second gave them more strength.

Villarreal extended their account with a goal from chukwueze in a one-on-one with Courtois (42), but after the break, Real Madrid took a step forward.

Vinicius received a through ball to score against the departure of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (57). The goal encouraged the meringues, who with the passing of the minutes became more dominant. In a cross to the area, Benzema he headed down, Jorgensen cleared, but the rebound was finished off by Militao to make it 2-2 (70).

There were 20 minutes to go, in which Real Madrid finished imposing their rhythm until, almost on the bell, Ceballos unleashed a shot close to the post to give the meringues victory (86). The punch of Real Madrid took them to the quarterfinals of the Cup, where Barcelona is also after their win against Ceuta.

Catalan triumph

the azulgranas They needed almost the entire first half of the match to unblock the game with a goal from Raphinha (41), but then goals from Robert Lewandowski (49, 89), Ansu Fati (70) and Franck Kessié (77) accumulated to seal the game. the meeting.

Barça appeared at the Ceuta stadium with many rotations, which were noticed in the Barca game, with many inaccuracies at the start of the match.

Ceuta closed well behind, leaving only the sides so that the Catalans could progress through Raphinha and Jordi Alba to try to put balls into the area. The locals gave a scare with a header from Rodri that went to the side of the net (30) in the best chance of the first half for Ceuta, who fell behind on the scoreboard shortly after.

Raphinha received on the edge of the area to unleash a cross shot that lodged in the Ceuta goal, close to the top of the post (41). The goal gave the Catalans peace of mind, who returned from the break more confident and intense in their pressure. After stealing the ball, Kessié left for Lewandowski, who scored with a shot close to the post (49), leaving the match on track.

The Polish gunner would score again at the end of the match with another cross shot (89). With the lead on the scoreboard, Barça only managed the game and racked up goals until they reached the quarterfinals. “Two or three weeks ago we weren’t so fine and now we have more solvency and more confidence”, said the Barça coach Xavi Hernandez after the game, convinced that “the (Spanish) Super Cup has given us a leap in quality and it has been good for us to win it”.

AFP

