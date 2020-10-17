The summer market has just ended but the information wheel regarding possible reinforcements does not stop turning. The latest bombshell from England is about Bruno Fernandes. According to The Sun, Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder would be the new object of desire for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The British newspaper states that the footballer is very upset by the latest events that have taken place in the team. We refer to the resounding defeat suffered by United against Tottenham de Mourinho and the fact that it was substituted during the break, with 1-4 on the scoreboard, and after a discussion in the locker room, in which the player allegedly pointed directly at a teammate and Solskjaer as responsible. Fernandes has denied it, although he has admitted that there was a confrontation.

“There has been a lot of speculation on that. It was a discussion with all the companions, not with Lindelof and Solskjaer. I think it is a way to destabilize the group, “he said in the Portuguese press, in which he also admitted his discontent at being substituted at half-time.

Thus, in England they already see a conflict strong enough for the player to have made the determination, today, to change of scene, given the irregular course that the team seems to take one more year. That is where Real Madrid and Barcelona would come in, attentive to their performance and, above all, to their situation at the club in the coming months..

Bruno Fernandes came to United in the winter market last January. The Red Devils paid Sporting de Portugal 55 million euros and the footballer became from the first moment an important piece in Solskjaer’s scheme, with a performance that was vital for the team to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League and achieve the long-awaited qualification for the Champions League.