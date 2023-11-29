With thrashing paths, Arsenal and Real Madrid secured first place in their respective groups in the Champions League, on a day in which Bayern Munich had a surprising draw at home and Manchester United was left hanging by a thread by not beating Galatasaray.

Arsenal, with an immaculate record at home – three wins, twelve goals for and none against – sealed one more trip in the Champions League, against the weak Lens, and will be in the round of 16 as first in group B.

Mikel Arteta’s men certified their dominance with a scandalous 6-0 win against Lens, who curiously beat them in the first leg and from whom they took revenge in a first half hour in which they scored a poker of goals. Colombian Déiver Machado entered the French club in the second half.

PSV Eindhoven secured second place in the area and qualification by beating Sevilla 2-3.

For its part, Real Madrid is already first in Group C, with one date left, after beating Naples (4-2) thanks to late goals from Argentine youth squad Nico Paz, in the 84th minute, and from Joselu Mato in the 94th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team had to come back after being behind on the scoreboard in the 9th minute after a goal from the Argentine Giovanni Simeone, to which the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes and the Englishman Jude Bellingham responded in the 11th and 22nd minutes, in a 2 -1 that Cameroonian Zambo Anguissa equaled in the 47th minute.

The second place in the area will be fought by Naples, second with 7, and Sporting Braga, third with 4, after drawing 1-1 with Unión Berlin.

Manchester United was in trouble to qualify

Bayern Munich had to settle for a surprise draw at home, 0-0 with Copenhagen. However, they had already secured first place in group A, with 13 points. The Danes are second with 5 and Galatasaray, who tied 3-3 with Manchester United, are with 5 and 4, respectively.

In group D, Real Sociedad and Inter are already in the round of 16. Yesterday, both tied: the Spanish, 0-0 with Salzburg from Austria and the Italians, 3-3 away against Benfica, after losing 3-0.

